DUBAI Oct 16 Tough new European Union sanctions on Iran will not force Tehran back into negotiations with world powers over its nuclear programme, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We think the error in calculation which these countries are pursuing will distance them from a favourable result," said Ramin Mehmanparast, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman. "We recommend that instead of taking the wrong approach and being stubborn and using pressure...with a logical approach they can return to discussions."

The European Union agreed further sanctions against Iran's banking, shipping, and industrial sectors on Monday, cranking up financial pressure on Tehran in the hope of drawing it into serious negotiations on its nuclear programme. The West suspects Iran is aiming to develop an atomic bomb. Tehran denies this.