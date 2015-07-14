VIENNA, July 14 Iran has accepted a so-called "snapback" plan that will restore sanctions in 65 days if it violates a deal agreed with six world powers to curb the country's nuclear programme, diplomats told Reuters on Tuesday.

The diplomats said a U.N. arms embargo would remain in place for five years and U.N. missile sanctions would stay in place for eight years.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, Louis Charbonneau, Arshad Mohammed,John Irish, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Peter Graff)