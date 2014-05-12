(Adds Iran response)
By Louis Charbonneau
VIENNA May 12 A confidential new report by a
U.N. panel highlights Iran's methods of evading sanctions - from
concealing titanium tubes inside steel pipes to using its
petrochemical industry as a cover to obtain items for a
heavy-water nuclear reactor.
The latest report by the U.N. Panel of Experts, which
monitors compliance with the Security Council's sanctions regime
on Iran, said Tehran's attempts to illicitly procure materials
for its disputed nuclear and missile programmes may have slowed
down as it pursues talks on a long-term deal with world powers.
But the experts' report, which reached the Security
Council's Iran sanctions committee days ahead of a new round of
Vienna talks between Iran and six world powers, said an
alternative explanation could be that Tehran had merely learned
how to outsmart security and intelligence services in acquiring
sensitive components and materials.
Though Iran insists its nuclear activities are for peaceful
purposes, Western powers and their allies suspect the country of
trying to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
Hamid Babaei, spokesman for Iran's UN mission, said: "Iran's
procurement for its peaceful nuclear activities are not illicit;
all Iran has done so far is in compliance with its NPT (Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty) rights and obligations ... The irony
is whatever Iran does in good faith still tends to be seen with
suspicion rather than normal behavior of an NPT member."
One example of concealment given by the panel's report was a
set of titanium tubes hidden inside a shipment of stainless
steel pipes manufactured in and shipped from China. The pipes
were ordered by Ocean Lotka International Shipping and
Forwarding Co. on Valiasr St. in Tehran.
The report, seen by Reuters, includes a photo of 10 titanium
tubes snugly fitted inside steel piping. The report provides no
details of the potential nuclear applications of the titanium
tubes, noting only that "the Panel's investigation into this
reported incident is ongoing".
The experts recommend that governments exercise greater
vigilance over freight-forwarding firms, which often appear as
the ordering party on shipments of items destined for Iran.
While such practices are not necessarily illegal, the panel says
Tehran could use them to conceal final destinations or uses.
"In three cases inspected under the current mandate, names
of freight forwarders were recorded on shipping documentation in
the place of consignors or consignees," the report said.
"The Panel notes that the International Freight Forwarders
Association (FIATA) has issued a notice to its members warning
about the increased use of counterfeit Bills of Lading in
connection with shipments to and from Iran," it added.
PETROCHEMICAL COVER
Another example of deception the experts have focused on for
the past two years is efforts by Iran to obtain German and
Indian valves for its heavy-water reactor at Arak, a plant that
has proven to be a major sticking point in Tehran's nuclear
negotiations with the six powers. A case involving valves is
currently under investigation in Germany, the expert panel
notes.
That case centres on the procurement of 1,767 valves for
Modern Industries Technique Company (MITEC) - which has been
under U.N. sanctions since 2010 due to its work on the Arak
reactor - from 2007 though 2011. According to the experts' 2013
report, 1,163 valves appear to have reached the company.
The annual report includes a document related to the valves
that shows how Iran used its legitimate petrochemical industry
activities as a cover for procurement for the Arak project in
violation of U.N. sanctions. The panel says the document "came
from the computer of an Iranian national who was responsible for
overseeing the procurement network".
It said German prosecutors gave the document to the panel.
If the Arak reactor goes online in its current form, it will
yield significant amounts of weapons-grade plutonium, but the
document merely explains how it would produce radioisotopes that
could be used in "radiation processing, radiation therapy,
radiography, scanning and tracer purposes and other peaceful
applications of nuclear energy".
The owner of the Arak project, according to the document, is
"Chemical & Petrochemical Company" with "MEC Engineering &
Construction" listed as a consultant.
The United States and its European allies want Iran to
either scrap the project or convert it to a non-threatening
light-water reactor. Tehran has hinted that it would not oppose
modifying the plant.
Iran does need valves for its petrochemical industry, for
"which Iran has an established demand", according to the panel's
report. But that makes the job of detecting illicit procurement
even more difficult, the experts add.
"This further complicates efforts to understand which items
may be for prohibited purposes," the panel says, noting that the
Arak case "highlights the issue of Iran's use of a petrochemical
company as cover for procurement".
The experts also cite a January media report on Khatam
al-Anbiya Construction Company (KAA), which is on the U.N.
blacklist for supporting Iran's nuclear programme, and cites its
links to the construction of a uranium enrichment facility at
Fordow that Western powers would like to see shut down.
The media report, which several Western diplomats said was
supported by intelligence, said the Special Economic Directives
Division of Iran's Supreme National Security Council had issued
a directive in 2013 ordering that Iranian banks and state firms
facilitate the creation of new front companies linked to KAA in
order to assist the Revolutionary Guards in evading U.N. and
other sanctions.
"The order, which was issued in April 2013, is reportedly
intended to obscure the relationship of such companies to Khatam
al-Anbiya and make the activities of the company appear
innocent," the report said.
One Western diplomat told Reuters that the April 2013
directive remained in effect well after Iran's new pragmatist
President Hassan Rouhani took office in August.
(Editing by Will Waterman)