VIENNA, July 9 The United States' refusal to
accept Iran's rights, particularly on sanctions, is blocking a
deal between the Islamic state and the six major powers, a
source told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.
"While the Iranian team is showing flexibility, the
Americans are refusing to accept Iran's obvious right,
particularly on sanctions," Fars quoted an unnamed source as
saying.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China have been negotiating with Iran to reach a long-term deal
under which Tehran would its curb nuclear activities in exchange
for sanctions relief.
