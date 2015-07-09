VIENNA, July 9 The United States' refusal to accept Iran's rights, particularly on sanctions, is blocking a deal between the Islamic state and the six major powers, a source told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.

"While the Iranian team is showing flexibility, the Americans are refusing to accept Iran's obvious right, particularly on sanctions," Fars quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have been negotiating with Iran to reach a long-term deal under which Tehran would its curb nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Irish)