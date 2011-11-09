By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Nov 8 A new report by the U.N.
nuclear watchdog offering more evidence that Iran might be
developing the capability to build atomic weapons has sparked
calls from Western powers for new sanctions against Tehran.
The Security Council imposed four rounds of sanctions on
Tehran between 2006 and 2010 for refusing to halt its nuclear
enrichment program, which Western countries suspect could be
used to develop fuel for bombs. Iran says its nuclear ambitions
are limited to the peaceful generation of electricity.
Following are questions and answers about the possibility
of the council agreeing a fifth sanctions resolution on Iran.
WILL IRAN FACE TOUGH NEW U.N. SANCTIONS?
Most likely no. The four rounds of increasingly draconian
U.N. sanctions have focused on Iran's nuclear and missile
industries, as well as banks and other companies and
individuals supplying and financing those industries.
Significant tightening of sanctions would inevitably
involve targeting Iran's oil and gas sector, which veto powers
Russia and China, supported by Brazil, India and South Africa,
would oppose.
Some European countries would also be reluctant to support
sanctions against Iran's oil and gas sectors, Western diplomats
say, because they would harm ordinary Iranians.
WILL THE COUNCIL BLACKLIST IRAN'S CENTRAL BANK?
Most likely no. This idea has been discussed in the past
but Russia and China opposed it.
Moscow and Beijing, backed by a number of council members,
say blacklisting Iran's central bank would make it impossible
for Iran to conduct financial transactions with foreign
countries, cripple the economy and hurt ordinary Iranians.
Security Council resolution 1929, adopted in June 2010,
urges "vigilance" regarding all Iranian financial transactions,
including those linked to Iran's central bank, due to possible
links to Iran's nuclear and missile programs.
IS A NEW U.N. SANCTIONS RESOLUTION AN IMPOSSIBILITY?
No. A sanctions resolution might be the easiest way to add
more Iranian individuals and entities to the existing U.N. list
of those facing an international travel ban and asset freeze.
Normally such additions would be done without a resolution
by the Security Council's sanctions committee, which includes
all 15 council members. But U.N. sanctions committees work on
the basis of consensus, which means each member has a virtual
veto. Since unanimity on any Iran sanctions move would be
extremely difficult to achieve, the United States and European
council might choose to propose any tweaks of the U.N.
sanctions regime in the form of a resolution.
Resolutions need only nine votes in favor and no vetoes in
order to pass.
Western diplomats say they would like to see more
individuals and entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards
sanctioned. They say the Guards were behind an alleged plot
last month to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington.
WHAT ABOUT UNILATERAL SANCTIONS OUTSIDE THE U.N.?
The United States, European Union and other Western powers
will likely toughen their own national sanctions against Iran.
COULD RUSSIA AND CHINA CHANGE THEIR POSITION ON IRAN?
Russia and China have become increasingly opposed to
sanctions proposed by the United States and Europe in the wake
of the NATO intervention in Libya, which Moscow sharply
criticized. Last month they vetoed a draft resolution that
merely threatened the possibility of future sanctions against
Syria over its crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators.
Russia and China have close commercial ties with Iran.
However, Western diplomats say both countries might support
tough steps against Iran if they saw it as the only way to
prevent an imminent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities by
Israel or the United States. Neither wants to to see increased
tension in an already unstable Middle East.
U.N. diplomats say media speculation about an impending
Israeli attack on Iran is exaggerated.
(Editing by David Storey)