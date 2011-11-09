UNITED NATIONS Nov 8 A new report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog offering more evidence that Iran might be developing the capability to build atomic weapons has sparked calls from Western powers for new sanctions against Tehran.

The Security Council imposed four rounds of sanctions on Tehran between 2006 and 2010 for refusing to halt its nuclear enrichment program, which Western countries suspect could be used to develop fuel for bombs. Iran says its nuclear ambitions are limited to the peaceful generation of electricity.

Following are questions and answers about the possibility of the council agreeing a fifth sanctions resolution on Iran.

WILL IRAN FACE TOUGH NEW U.N. SANCTIONS?

Most likely no. The four rounds of increasingly draconian U.N. sanctions have focused on Iran's nuclear and missile industries, as well as banks and other companies and individuals supplying and financing those industries.

Significant tightening of sanctions would inevitably involve targeting Iran's oil and gas sector, which veto powers Russia and China, supported by Brazil, India and South Africa, would oppose.

Some European countries would also be reluctant to support sanctions against Iran's oil and gas sectors, Western diplomats say, because they would harm ordinary Iranians.

WILL THE COUNCIL BLACKLIST IRAN'S CENTRAL BANK?

Most likely no. This idea has been discussed in the past but Russia and China opposed it.

Moscow and Beijing, backed by a number of council members, say blacklisting Iran's central bank would make it impossible for Iran to conduct financial transactions with foreign countries, cripple the economy and hurt ordinary Iranians.

Security Council resolution 1929, adopted in June 2010, urges "vigilance" regarding all Iranian financial transactions, including those linked to Iran's central bank, due to possible links to Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

IS A NEW U.N. SANCTIONS RESOLUTION AN IMPOSSIBILITY?

No. A sanctions resolution might be the easiest way to add more Iranian individuals and entities to the existing U.N. list of those facing an international travel ban and asset freeze.

Normally such additions would be done without a resolution by the Security Council's sanctions committee, which includes all 15 council members. But U.N. sanctions committees work on the basis of consensus, which means each member has a virtual veto. Since unanimity on any Iran sanctions move would be extremely difficult to achieve, the United States and European council might choose to propose any tweaks of the U.N. sanctions regime in the form of a resolution.

Resolutions need only nine votes in favor and no vetoes in order to pass.

Western diplomats say they would like to see more individuals and entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards sanctioned. They say the Guards were behind an alleged plot last month to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to Washington.

WHAT ABOUT UNILATERAL SANCTIONS OUTSIDE THE U.N.?

The United States, European Union and other Western powers will likely toughen their own national sanctions against Iran.

COULD RUSSIA AND CHINA CHANGE THEIR POSITION ON IRAN?

Russia and China have become increasingly opposed to sanctions proposed by the United States and Europe in the wake of the NATO intervention in Libya, which Moscow sharply criticized. Last month they vetoed a draft resolution that merely threatened the possibility of future sanctions against Syria over its crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators.

Russia and China have close commercial ties with Iran. However, Western diplomats say both countries might support tough steps against Iran if they saw it as the only way to prevent an imminent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities by Israel or the United States. Neither wants to to see increased tension in an already unstable Middle East.

U.N. diplomats say media speculation about an impending Israeli attack on Iran is exaggerated. (Editing by David Storey)