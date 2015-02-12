* Sanctions were annulled after decision by EU court
* New regulation to be published on Saturday
(Updates with outcome of meeting)
By Barbara Lewis and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 European Union governments
agreed on Thursday to put the National Iranian Tanker Company
(NITC), Iran's biggest tanker firm, back on a list of sanctioned
firms.
The EU's second-highest court ruled last July there were no
grounds to blacklist the NITC after it contested the
designation, but the EU moved to re-impose sanctions on tighter
legal grounds.
The decision to put the tanker firm back on the sanctions
list was taken by an EU working group on Thursday. The
regulation will be published in the EU's Official Journal on
Saturday.
NITC - a major transporter of Iran's oil - contested the
EU's original blacklisting last year, arguing that the firm is
privately owned by Iranian pension funds. It has denied any
links with the Iranian government or with the Revolutionary
Guards.
A copy of an EU letter to the NITC's lawyers, seen by
Reuters, said the EU disagreed with their arguments that the
NITC did not provide financial support to the government of Iran
and therefore should not be sanctioned.
"You acknowledge that NITC's shareholders are entities
providing pensions and other social benefits, and social
security is a responsibility of the Iranian government," the
letter said.
The EU had therefore decided to include the NITC again on
"the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive
measures", or sanctions, it said.
The sanctions - originally imposed in 2012 over Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme - prohibited any trade between the
EU, its companies and citizens, and the NITC, including the
provision of services such as insurance or banking.
NITC officials could not be reached for comment.
The EU has also decided to re-impose sanctions on Iranian
businessman Gholam Golparvar, who, the EU says, has links to
Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, Iran's top cargo
shipping group, EU documents showed.
The General Court had annulled sanctions against him and
some other Iranian businessmen in December 2013, saying the
listings were legally faulty.
The decisions fall at a sensitive time in negotiations to
resolve a 12-year standoff between Tehran and the West over its
nuclear programme. Diplomats stress the EU is not imposing fresh
sanctions, only changing the criteria to make them legally
watertight.
Under last year's accord between Iran and the United States,
France, Germany, Russia, China and Britain, the Islamic Republic
halted its most sensitive nuclear activity and took other steps
in exchange for some easing of economic sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels and Jonathan
Saul in London; editing by Ralph Boulton)