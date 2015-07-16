WASHINGTON, July 16 Iran should use a nuclear
deal agreed this week with six world powers to improve its own
economic situation, and not to pursue "adventures" in the Middle
East, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday.
"We hope that ... if the deal is implemented that the
Iranians will use this deal in order to improve the economic
situation in Iran and to improve the lot of its people ... and
not use it for adventures in the region," Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said during a photo opportunity with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry.
"If Iran should try to cause mischief in the region, we're
committed to confront it resolutely," he said.
In the first public comments on the Iran agreement by a
senior Saudi official, al-Jubeir did not explicitly endorse or
reject the deal. He stressed the need for inspections to verify
Iran is complying and the "snapback" of sanctions if it is found
to be cheating.
