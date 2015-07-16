(Adds context, Kerry trip to Gulf)
WASHINGTON, July 16 Iran should use a nuclear
deal agreed this week with six world powers to improve its
economy, and not to pursue "adventures" in the Middle East,
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Thursday.
"We hope that ... if the deal is implemented that the
Iranians will use this deal in order to improve the economic
situation in Iran and to improve the lot of its people ... and
not use it for adventures in the region," Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said during a photo opportunity with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry.
"If Iran should try to cause mischief in the region, we're
committed to confront it resolutely," he said.
Jubeir's remarks were the first public comments on the
nuclear agreement by a senior Saudi official.
They reflect Riyadh's concerns that Iran will use an
estimated $100 billion in funds unfrozen by sanctions relief to
boost its armed proxies throughout the Arab world.
The agreement, announced on Tuesday, puts strict limits on
Iran's nuclear programs in return for the lifting of nuclear
related sanctions on Tehran.
Jubeir did not explicitly endorse the deal, or reject it,
but stressed the importance of inspections to verify Iran is
complying and the "snapback" of sanctions if it is found to be
cheating.
Kerry said he would brief members of the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council in Doha, Qatar on Aug. 3.
