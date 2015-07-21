* Saudi Arabia has moved to advance nuclear programme
* Unclear whether Saudi could build atomic bomb in secret
* But would try to obtain bomb if Iran acquired it
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, July 21 One likely Saudi Arabian
response to the deal its biggest enemy Iran has struck with
world powers is to accelerate its own nuclear power plans,
creating an atomic infrastructure it could, one day, seek to
weaponise.
But while it has recently made moves to advance its nuclear
programme, experts say it is uncertain whether it could
realistically build an atomic bomb in secret or withstand the
political pressure it would face if such plans were revealed.
"I think Saudi Arabia would seriously try to get the bomb if
Iran did. It's just like India and Pakistan. The Pakistanis said
for years they didn't want one, but when India got it, so did
they," said Jamal Khashoggi, head of a Saudi news channel owned
by a prince.
The conservative kingdom is engaged in a contest for power
with the Islamic republic stretching across the region and fears
the nuclear deal will free Tehran from international pressure
and sanctions, giving it more room to back allies in proxy wars.
So far its response has been lukewarm public praise for the
deal coupled with private condemnation, a reaction that follows
a more muscular approach to Iran evident in its war against
allies of Tehran in Yemen and more help for Syrian rebels.
However, some Saudis close to the ruling family have also
warned that if Iran still manages to weaponise its nuclear
programme, then the kingdom will have to follow suit despite the
cost of becoming a pariah state and rupturing ties with the U.S.
Analysts who follow Saudi Arabia are divided as to whether
it really does constitute a proliferation risk, given its newly
assertive stance towards the U.S. and the life-and-death import
it places on the struggle with Iran, or whether it is bluffing.
They are also split on whether international pressure via
meaningful sanctions could be imposed on a country whose economy
depends almost entirely on trade, but whose ability to maintain
massive oil exports is critical for global energy markets.
What senior Saudis have consistently said about the Iranian
nuclear deal is that they will demand exactly the same terms.
That would allow them a nuclear fuel cycle that could produce
material for a bomb, but would also impose a tough inspections
regime.
16 SAUDI REACTORS
The kingdom's atomic power plans, like those of Iran, are
based on the economic principle that it is better to use crude
oil for revenue-generating exports to maintain social benefits
than fritter it away on soaring electricity consumption.
Its nuclear body, the King Abdullah City for Atomic and
Renewable Energy (KACARE), recommended in 2012 that Saudi Arabia
install 17 gigawatts of nuclear power but it has not yet laid
out plans to do so.
Riyadh has signed nuclear energy cooperation agreements with
several countries able to build reactors, but recent deals with
France, Russia and South Korea go beyond these by including
feasibility studies for atomic power plants and fuel cycle work.
Daunting technical obstacles would still hinder any Saudi
attempt to build a bomb, something that would most likely be
achieved via a uranium enrichment process for which
technological transfer between countries is closely regulated.
"It's very technically challenging to obtain the fissile
material needed for a weapon and with the enhanced safeguard
measures of the model additional protocol, the risk of detection
is great," said Karl Dewey, the Chemical, Biological,
Radiological and Nuclear analyst at IHS Janes.
The additional protocol is part of a stronger regime of
inspections and safeguards that Iran has adopted and would
likely be a condition of any Saudi nuclear programme.
At present, the United States is so closely entwined with
Saudi Arabia's political and security infrastructure that it
would be hard to envisage Riyadh embarking on a nuclear weapons
project without Washington finding out.
Going behind Washington's back to build a nuclear bomb would
cause massive ruptures in a strategic security relationship that
will remain vital to Saudi Arabia despite its efforts to create
alternative alliances with other military powers.
The pair's relationship has weakened in recent years, but
while they disagree on what role Washington should take in the
Middle East, the U.S. remains Saudi Arabia's chief security
guarantor, so it retains considerable leverage over Riyadh.
SAUDI BOMBAST OR A SAUDI BOMB?
Saudi Arabia's unique place in world energy - it is not only
the largest exporter but maintains a large cushion of excess
output capacity giving it unparalleled leverage over oil prices
at a cost that no other producer appears willing to match -
makes sanctions on its crude exports impossible.
But while oil sales accounted for 33 percent of economic
activity and 87 percent of revenue in the kingdom last year, its
non-oil sector is heavily reliant on imports, including food and
consumer goods, which are theoretically vulnerable to sanctions.
Riyadh has for decades avoided using its ability to upset
the world economy for political gain, but that could change if
it felt threatened enough. It may bet that fears of a repeat of
the 1973 oil embargo would stop any real international pressure
over its nuclear plans.
"I'm sure Saudi Arabia is ready to withstand pressure. It
would have moral standing. If the Iranians and Israelis have it,
we would have to have it to," said Khashoggi, adding that he
believed Riyadh's oil exports would immunise it from pressure.
Testing that theory, however, would represent a huge gamble
for Riyadh. Whether the risks involved outweigh those they
believe would be incurred by allowing Iran a nuclear advantage
is something the kingdom's ruling Al Saud are doubtless
considering.
