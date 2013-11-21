WASHINGTON Nov 21 A group of 15 Democratic and Republican U.S. senators said on Thursday they would work together on legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran over the coming weeks, and work to pass it as quickly as possible.

"A nuclear weapons capable Iran presents a grave threat to the national security of the United States and its allies and we are committed to preventing Iran from acquiring this capability," they said.

Among the senior lawmakers issuing the statement were Democrats Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Charles Schumer, the No. 3 Democrat in the Senate, as well as Republican Senators Bob Corker, the top Republican on the foreign relations panel and John McCain, a member of the Foreign Relations and Senate Armed Services committees.