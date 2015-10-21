(In Sept. 15 story, corrects description of Ghadir Investment
By Yeganeh Torbati and Babak Dehghanpisheh
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT Oct 21 The historic nuclear
deal reached between Iran and major world powers has yet to be
implemented, but one clear winner has emerged: Iran's highest
authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei has yet to publicly back the accord, which lifts
some sanctions on Iran in return for limits on its nuclear
program. But he does stand to benefit, thanks to his close
control of one of the most powerful and secretive organizations
in Iran -- "Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam," or Setad.
The deal, which is likely to go into effect after clearing a
major Congressional hurdle last week, lifts U.S. secondary
sanctions on Setad and about 40 firms it owns or has a stake in,
according to a Reuters tally based on annexes to the deal.
The delisting of Setad -- which has little connection to
Iran's nuclear program but is close to Iran's ruling elite --
feeds into U.S. Republicans' criticism that the deal will
empower Iran's hardliners and help fund its regional ambitions.
Former U.S. officials say Setad was just one of a slew of
entities sanctioned because they were considered part of the
Iranian government. One former official said Setad was also
targeted because the United States saw it as close to Khamenei
and believed that the sanctions might induce him to back serious
nuclear negotiations.
With the nuclear deal reached, they say it is now
appropriate to remove those measures. Many U.S. sanctions
related to Iran's support for militant groups and alleged human
rights abuses will remain in place.
With stakes in nearly every sector of Iran's economy, Setad
built its empire on the systematic seizure of thousands of
properties belonging to religious minorities, business people,
and Iranians living abroad, according to a 2013 Reuters
investigation, which estimated the network's holdings at about
$95 billion.
Iranians who said their family properties were seized by
Setad described in interviews in 2013 how men showed up and
threatened to use violence if the owners didn't leave the
premises at once.
Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a
request for comment. In response to Reuters' findings in 2013, a
Setad spokesman said at the time the information presented was
"not correct," and did not elaborate.
Reuters found no evidence that Khamenei is personally
enriched by Setad's assets. But through Setad, Khamenei has
access to resources that allow him to bypass rivals and other
branches of government.
The entities being delisted represent a significant portion
of Setad's holdings, though dozens of Setad-linked companies
were never directly named by the U.S. Treasury and may not have
been affected at all by the sanctions.
The nuclear deal, reached in Vienna in July, would remove
Setad from Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list,
enabling the conglomerate to open bank accounts abroad and
procure financing for partnerships.
The secondary sanctions have barred foreign banks that wish
to operate in the United States from dealing with Setad.
American banks, companies, and individuals will still be barred
from dealing with Setad, also called EIKO, under U.S. primary
sanctions.
Setad's removal from the sanctions list has raised concerns
among some U.S. lawmakers. A Republican-led bid to block the
deal in Congress effectively ended in failure last week when
President Barack Obama won enough support from Senate Democrats
and independents.
"It allows the Ayatollah's shady conglomerate to jeopardize
the global financial system," said Republican Senator Cory
Gardner, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
"These are bad actors who are now receiving the benefit of
the bargain from the United States."
CHANGING RELATIONSHIP
Setad was originally sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in June
2013. The conglomerate "produces billions of dollars in profits
for the Iranian regime each year," said David Cohen, then the
Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence, at a Senate banking committee hearing that year.
Setad, Cohen said at the time, controls "massive
off-the-books investments" hidden from the Iranian people and
regulators.
All entities sanctioned for being part of the Iranian
government are being taken off the SDN list as part of the
nuclear deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA), though U.S. persons and entities will still be banned
from dealing with them.
Treasury said in a statement to Reuters that Setad would
only be delisted when Iran shows it has fulfilled its
commitments under the nuclear deal.
"This relief is similar to the relief we are providing to
other economic actors in Iran as agreed to under the JCPOA,"
Treasury said.
From a legal perspective, Setad was sanctioned solely
because the U.S. government determined it was a part of the
Iranian government, said a former U.S. official who declined to
be identified.
"The relationship between the government of Iran and the
U.S. government is changing," the person said. "It makes a good
deal of sense to have entities that are closely associated with
the government of Iran to have their relationship with the U.S.
government change too."
At the time of Setad's designation, the nuclear talks were
deadlocked and Iran was days away from a presidential election
that brought to power Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist cleric who
campaigned on a promise of repairing Iran's relations with the
world and ending the sanctions. In Iran's theocratic system, the
unelected Khamenei holds ultimate power.
"The reason why we dropped the hammer on them when we did is
because we were attempting to put pressure on the supreme
leader" to agree to a deal, said a second former U.S. official
who declined to be identified.
Now that those negotiations have resulted in a deal, the
second former official said, the rationale for maintaining
sanctions on the conglomerate has weakened.
"The Iranians are hardly likely to make a nuclear deal with
the United States in which we retain sanctions that directly
target the supreme leader's fund, a network that he is
critically involved in," the second former official said.
The 2013 Reuters investigation found that Khamenei exerts
exclusive control over Setad's economic empire. He chooses its
executives and oversaw the creation of a body of legal rulings
that safeguarded Setad's asset acquisitions since its inception
in 1989.
Setad's current value and its holdings in the delisted
entities could not be determined, because many websites with
that data have been taken down since the Reuters investigation.
While most of Setad's holdings are in Iran, it has some
global reach. The Setad-linked entities being removed from U.S.
secondary sanctions include firms based in South Africa and
Germany.
Already, one Iranian firm identified by the U.S. Treasury as
linked to Setad has agreed a major deal with a European company.
Iran's Ghadir Investment Company signed a 500 million euro
($567 million) contract with the engineering unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica, a spokesman for the Italian defense
group said in August.
Though the deal itself would likely have been legal prior to
Ghadir's removal from the sanctions list, sanctions experts
said, the nuclear deal made it easier to procure financing.
In a letter to Reuters dated Oct. 15, a legal advisor for
Ghadir, Manuchehr Ahmadvand, denied the company has any link to
Setad. "Indeed, there is no share-holding or commercial or
business connection between Ghadir Investment Co. and Setad,"
Ahmadvand wrote.
When asked about the Finmeccanica deal, Treasury said it
does not comment publicly on allegations of sanctions
violations. Finmeccanica did not respond to a request for
comment.
