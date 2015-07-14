LONDON, July 14 Oil major Shell said it was interested in doing business in Iran and was engaging with relevant governments to understand the impact of a nuclear deal reached between six major world powers and Iran.

"Strictly within the boundaries of the law, we are interested in exploring the role Shell can play in developing Iran's energy potential," a spokeswoman said.

Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of negotiations with an agreement that could transform the Middle East.

The oil major said last month that some of its employees had recently met Iranian officials in Tehran. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Pravin Char)