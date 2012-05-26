DUBAI May 26 Iran played down a United Nations report that said Iranian nuclear scientists had enriched uranium to a higher-than-expected level, state media reported on Saturday.

"This matter is a routine technical discussion that is currently being reviewed by experts," IRNA quoted Iran's permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ali Asghar Soltanieh, as saying.

"Paying attention to these minor and technical issues that also exist in the enrichment facilities of other countries is a sign of the political goals of some (Western) media," he said. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Janet Lawrence)