MADRID, Sept 4 Spain is sending a high-level
government and business delegation to Iran next week, joining
other countries drawn to Tehran by the possibility of lucrative
opportunities that could be unlocked by a nuclear deal.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, Public Works
Minister Ana Pastor and Industry, Energy and Tourism Minister
Jose Manuel Soria will accompany about 40 Spanish businesses, a
diplomatic source said.
The ministers are due to hold talks with their Iranian
counterparts while the corporate executives will meet Iranian
business people in Iran on Monday, the source said.
The companies are active in areas such as infrastructure,
energy, tourism, railways and chemicals where there could be big
investment opportunities in Iran.
The Spanish government did not name the business executives
travelling, but newspaper Cinco Dias said they would include
Josu Jon Imaz, chief executive of Spanish oil firm Repsol
and a senior executive of oil firm CEPSA. Repsol
declined to confirm the report and CEPSA could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Business delegations from around the world have hurried to
Tehran since Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear
deal on July 14, capping more than a decade of negotiations.
The deal could lead to international sanctions being lifted
in early 2016 and open Iran, an energy exporter with a
population of 80 million, to world markets.
At a business conference in Vienna in July, officials said
Tehran had identified nearly 50 oil and gas projects worth $185
billion that it hoped to sign by 2020. Iran has also offered to
sell state assets to foreigners.
