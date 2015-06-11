JERUSALEM, June 11 An Israeli deputy minister
dismissed as baseless on Thursday reports Israel may have had a
connection to a computer virus that a security company said was
used to hack into venues linked to international talks on Iran's
nuclear programme.
Russia-based Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday it found the
spyware in three European hotels that hosted negotiations
involving Iran and six world powers and also on the company's
own computers.
Both Kaspersky and U.S. security company Symantec said the
virus shared some programming with previously discovered
espionage software called Duqu, which security experts believe
to have been developed by Israelis.
Israeli government officials had declined to comment, but on
Thursday Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely denied Israel
was involved. "The international reports of Israeli involvement
in the matter are baseless," she told Army Radio.
"What is much more important is that we prevent a bad
agreement where at the end of the day we find ourselves with a
Iranian nuclear umbrella," she said.
Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear
power, has denounced the diplomatic opening to Iran, saying it
doubts any agreement arising from the talks will sufficiently
restrain the atomic programme of its arch-enemy.
The West suspects Iran wants to develop a nuclear weapons
capability from its enrichment of uranium. Iran says it is
seeking nuclear energy for electricity and medical isotopes.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Dominic Evans)