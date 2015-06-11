GENEVA, June 11 Swiss authorities have searched a house in Geneva and seized computer material in connection with a possible cyber attack on nuclear negotiations between Iran and major powers in the city, Switzerland's attorney-general said on Thursday.

A computer virus was used to hack into locations including three luxury hotels that have hosted negotiations between Iran and six world powers, the Russian computer security company Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday.

"On 12 May 2015, a house search took place in Geneva and IT hardware as well as software was seized. The aim of the aforementioned house search was to seize respective information as well as the malware; it was of particular interest to investigate whether the malware infected the respective IT systems," the Swiss attorney-general's office in Berne said in a statement.

Criminal proceedings have been opened against unknown persons "on suspicion of political espionage", it added without elaborating. A spokesman declined to give any further information on the investigation.

