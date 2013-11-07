GENEVA Nov 7 World powers began two days of
talks with Iran in Geneva on Thursday in the hope of hammering
out a breakthrough deal to start resolving a decade-old dispute
over Tehran's nuclear intentions.
Both sides say an agreement is far from certain but Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said ahead of the talks
that a deal was possible "if everyone tries their best".
Iran rejects western suspicions it wants the capability to
make atomic bombs, and demands the lifting of international
sanctions in exchange for any concessions in its nuclear work.
It says it needs atomic power for energy generation and medical
purposes.
The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - say they were encouraged about chances of
a deal after the June election of President Hassan Rouhani, who
has pledged to repair ties with the West and win relief from
sanctions.
