BRUSSELS Nov 21 Six world powers are committed
to holding a new round of nuclear negotiations with Iran as soon
as possible, said a spokesman for the European Union's foreign
policy chief, who represents the six in talks with Iran.
Officials from the six countries - China, Russia, the United
States, Britain, France and Germany - met in Brussels on
Wednesday to plan for future contact with Iran, in an effort to
make progress in the decade-long rift over Tehran's atomic work.
"(The six powers) remain united in their efforts to seek a
diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," the spokesman
said on Wednesday.