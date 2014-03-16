* Iran still creating front companies to hide purchases
-official
* Reported supplies would breach 2006 UN embargo against
Iran
* But don't contravene interim nucldar deal with world
powers
* Large missile programme serves in part as deterrent to
foes
By William Maclean
DUBAI, March 16 Iran has pursued a longstanding
effort to buy banned components for its nuclear and missile
programmes in recent months, a U.S. official said on Sunday, a
period when it struck an interim deal with major powers to limit
its disputed atomic activity.
Vann Van Diepen, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of
State for International Security and Non-Proliferation, said
Iran was still "very actively" creating front companies and
engaging in other activity to conceal procurements.
The reported supplies do not contravene last year's
breakthrough agreement between Tehran and six world powers to
curb its most sensitive atomic activity in exchange for some
limited easing of sanctions damaging its economy.
But such trade would breach a 2006 U.N. embargo banning the
provision by any nation to Iran of materials related to its
nuclear and missile development work. Western experts say such
low-profile procurement efforts by Iran date back many years,
perhaps decades in the case of its nuclear activity.
Asked if he had seen a change in Iranian procurement
behaviour in the past six to 12 months, a period that has seen a
cautious thaw in U.S.-Iranian relations after decades of
hostility, Van Diepen replied: "The short answer is no.
"They still continue very actively trying to procure items
for their nuclear programme and missile programme and other
programmes," he told Reuters in an interview.
"We continue to see them very actively setting up and
operating through front companies, falsifying documentation,
engaging in multiple levels of trans-shipment ... to put more
apparent distance between where the item originally came from
and where it is ultimately going."
Asked for reaction to the allegation, a senior Iranian
official replied: "No comment".
Van Diepen did not say what sort of components Iran had
sought to obtain or which part of a government known for having
competing hardline and moderate factions was responsible. In the
past, Western officials said Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
and the Defence Ministry - both hotbeds of opposition to any
rapprochement with the West - were believed to control
clandestine nuclear procurement efforts.
Iran denies Western allegations that it has long sought
covertly to develop the means to produce nuclear weapons, saying
its uranium enrichment programme is solely a peaceful endeavour
to yield electricity as well as isotopes for medical treatments.
DETERRENT
Diplomats have said that Iran is meeting its commitments
under the November deal, under which Iran suspended its
higher-grade enrichment and stopped increasing its capacity to
produce low-refined uranium, among other steps. Uranium forms
the core of a nuclear bomb if enriched to a high fissile purity.
The six-month agreement, which took effect on Jan. 20 this
year, was designed to buy time for talks on a final settlement
defining the overall scope of Iran's nuclear work to end fears
that it could be diverted to military ends.
Those talks got under way in Vienna last month and a second
round at the political director level will be held on March
18-19, also in the Austrian capital. The aim is to reach an
agreement by late July, although that deadline can be extended
by another half year if both sides agree.
Iran has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle
East, regarding such weapons as an important deterrent and
retaliatory force against U.S. and other adversaries - primarily
Gulf Arabs - in the region in the event of war.
Its efforts to develop, test and field ballistic missiles,
and build a space launch capability, have helped drive billions
of dollars of U.S. ballistic missile defence expenditure, and
contributed to Israel's threats of possible pre-emptive military
action against Iranian nuclear installations.
Since Iran is not a self-sufficient manufacturer of
missiles, the expansion of its inventory depends on the import
of goods and materiel sourced abroad.
Van Diepen said that while there was no direct link between
the level of Iranian illicit procurement and the negotiations on
a settlement to the nuclear dispute, "obviously if the
negotiations succeed then there should therefore be a
corresponding decrease in Iranian proliferation activity."
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara and Fredrik
Dahl in Vienna, editing by Mark Heinrich)