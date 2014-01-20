ANKARA Jan 20 Iran has suspended its
higher-grade enrichment of uranium at its Natanz nuclear plant
under a landmark deal with world powers, an Iranian official
told state television on Monday.
Under the pact reached in Geneva in November, Iran was to
shelve enrichment to 20 percent fissile concentration - a level
taking it closer to the capability to yield fuel for a nuclear
weapon - in return for a relaxation of some economic sanctions
imposed over its disputed nuclear activity.
"The suspension of 20 percent enrichment has started at the
Natanz plant and the International Atomic Energy Agency
inspectors are going to the Fordow plant," state TV quoted the
deputy head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz
Kamalvandi, as saying.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)