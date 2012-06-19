(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW, June 19 Iran and world powers failed to
resolve differences over Tehran's nuclear programme on Tuesday
and agreed only to hold a technical follow-up meeting in
Istanbul on July 3, European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said.
Ashton, who led the delegation representing the United
States, China, Russia, France, Britain and Germany at two days
of talks in Moscow, told reporters significant differences
remained between the two sides.
"The choice is Iran's. We expect Iran to decide whether it
is willing to make diplomacy work to focus on concrete
confidence-building steps and to address the concerns of the
international community," Ashton told reporters after the close
of the talks on Tuesday.
"But there's a very, very long way to go," she stressed.
She also said the follow-up meeting would focus purely on
technical details rather than broader political issues.
The six powers want Tehran to stop enriching uranium to
levels that bring it closer to acquiring weapons-grade material,
but Iran has demanded relief from economic sanctions and an
acknowledgement that it has the right to enrich uranium.
If negotiations fail to bring a solution, anxiety could grow
on financial markets over the danger of higher oil prices and
conflict in the Middle East as Israel has threatened to attack
Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy fails to stop Tehran getting
the bomb, something the Islamic Republic denies it is seeking.
