VIENNA, July 9 A senior Iranian official on
Thursday accused the United States and other major powers of
changing their positions in the nuclear talks with Tehran aimed
at ending over a decade-old standoff with the country over its
disputed nuclear programme.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of
anonymity, also said some in the talks are walking back from an
interim agreement that was made in April in the Swiss city of
Lausanne between Iran and the major powers.
The official said Iran was looking forward to seeing whether
the United States was prepared to abandon its "obsession with
sanctions", reiterating the need for removal of the U.N. arms
embargo on Iran.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)