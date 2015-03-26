LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26 Six major powers and Tehran have made significant progress in negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, but there are several key differences that must be resolved to clinch a preliminary deal by March 31, a British diplomat said on Thursday.

"We have made substantial progress in a number of areas but there are still important issues where no agreement has so far been possible," a senior British diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of negotiations in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Our task, therefore, for the next few days is to see if we can bridge the gaps and arrive at a political framework which could then be turned into an agreement," he added. The six powers hope to clinch a framework deal by March 31 and a comprehensive nuclear agreement by June 30. (Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau)