GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 It is not correct to say that an agreement has been reached on all key issues in the Iran nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six world powers, a diplomat close to the talks said on Wednesday.
"It's not true," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
Negotiators have been working for a week in the Swiss city of Lausanne to get a preliminary framework accord that would form the basis of a long-term agreement with Iran aimed at ending Tehran's 12-year nuclear standoff with the West. The deadline for a long-term deal is June 30. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.