LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 It is not correct to say that an agreement has been reached on all key issues in the Iran nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six world powers, a diplomat close to the talks said on Wednesday.

"It's not true," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Negotiators have been working for a week in the Swiss city of Lausanne to get a preliminary framework accord that would form the basis of a long-term agreement with Iran aimed at ending Tehran's 12-year nuclear standoff with the West. The deadline for a long-term deal is June 30. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish)