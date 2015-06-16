BRUSSELS, June 16 A new round of nuclear talks
between Iran and six world powers will begin this week after a
meeting starting on Wednesday in Vienna between Iranian
negotiators and a senior EU official, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
"EU Political Director Helga Schmid and her Iranian
counterparts Deputy Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Madjid
Takht Ravanchi will meet again, beginning as of Wednesday, June
17 in Vienna," the EU executive said in a statement.
Iran and the group of six -- the United States, Russia,
China, France, Britain and Germany -- reached a framework
nuclear deal on April 2 in Lausanne. They aim for a final
agreement by June 30 under which Iran would restrain its nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)