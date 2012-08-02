* Iran, EU negotiators talk over nuclear row
* No political negotiations scheduled
BRUSSELS, Aug 2 Chief negotiators for the EU and
Iran agreed on Thursday to hold more talks about Tehran's
nuclear work, but the European Union gave no sign progress was
imminent in the decade-long dispute.
Six world powers, represented by EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, have sought to persuade Iran to scale back its
nuclear programme through intensifying economic sanctions and
diplomacy.
They have failed to reach a breakthrough in three rounds of
talks since April. But neither side has been willing to break
off talks because of concerns, in part, that this could lead to
a new war in the Middle East if Israel attacked its arch-foe.
Any deals are likely to be struck only during political
talks between Iran and the six - the United States, Russia,
China, France, Germany and Britain. But the sides had been
unable to decide when, or whether, to meet since diplomacy hit
an impasse in June.
"I ... have explored diplomatic ways to resolve
international concerns about Iran's nuclear programme," Ashton
said in a statement after a phone conversation with Iran's chief
negotiator Saeed Jalili.
"I impressed the need for Iran now to address the issues we
have raised in order to build confidence. I proposed, and Dr
Jalili agreed, that we talk again after further reflection at
the end of the month."
Since political talks reached an impasse in June in Moscow,
experts from the two sides have held technical discussions
aiming to clarify aspects of Iran's nuclear work, which the
world powers fear aims at producing weapons. However, the
technical talks have produced scant results, diplomats say.
Tehran says its programme serves peaceful purposes only.
At the core of the discussions are Iranian efforts to enrich
uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, an advance that would
bring it close to acquiring weapons-grade material.
World powers demanded during this year's talks that Tehran
abandon such production, ship stockpiles out of the country and
close an underground facility where high-grade enrichment takes
place. Tehran has refused to meet the demands unless economic
sanctions are lifted.
Political tensions have been rising in the meantime, with
Israel warning visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on
Wednesday that time was running out for a peaceful settlement to
the nuclear dispute with Iran.
Sanctions pressure increased this week when the U.S.
Congress overwhelmingly passed a new package of sanctions
against Iran that aims to punish banks, insurance companies and
shippers that help Tehran sell its oil.
That followed an EU embargo on Iranian crude put in place at
the start of July.
Both sides appear to believe that maintaining low-level
diplomacy over the nuclear standoff will make their opponent
more amenable to compromise over time, while reducing the risk
of attack by Israel, believed to be the only nuclear power in
the Middle East.
Iran may believe, observers say, that Washington might be
more open to compromise over sanctions if President Barack Obama
is re-elected in November.
"Neither side wants these talks to completely fail. The
Iranians want to take a crack at a re-elected Obama," said Cliff
Kupchan, a Middle East analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group.
"Secondly, there is hope that this massive revenue
haemorrhage caused by EU oil sanctions is just going to get
worse and Iran will be more conciliatory at the negotiation
table."
