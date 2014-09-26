UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 There has been no
significant progress in nuclear talks between Iran and major
powers and, as a result, a meeting between the two sides planned
for Friday had to be called off, French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Friday.
"At this moment when I am talking, there have been no
significant advances," Fabius told reporters. "We were due to
have a meeting this morning of the P5+1 on one side and the
Iranians on the other but because of a lack of progress, this
meeting (had) to be called off."
Fabius did not specify at what level such a meeting was to
be held but diplomats had previously said that they had set
aside time on Friday for a meeting of ministers from the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Iran.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott)