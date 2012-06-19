PARIS, June 19 France said on Tuesday it would
continue to strengthen sanctions against Iran after negotiations
in Moscow over its nuclear programme ended without progress.
"We regret that Iran has still not made the concrete
gestures that we were waiting for and that could constitute a
first step towards respecting U.N. Security Council and IAEA
resolutions," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.
He said that pressure on Iran would be increased with the
full implementation of a European Union oil embargo beginning on
July 1.
"Sanctions will continue to be strengthened as long as Iran
refuses serious negotiations," Fabius said, adding that the six
powers negotiating with Tehran would evaluate their next steps
after technical meetings with Iran on July 3.
