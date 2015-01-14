U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before a meeting in Geneva January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

GENEVA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif unexpectedly resumed talks on Tehran's nuclear programme in Geneva on Wednesday evening, officials said.

"Secretary Kerry is returning to Mandarin Hotel for another meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif," a senior State Department official said.

Reporters saw Kerry arrived back at the hotel, where the pair had earlier held five hours of talks on Wednesday, including an impromptu 15-minute walk along the Rhone River in central Geneva.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Stephanie Nebehay, Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)