WASHINGTON, June 3 Talks among officials from
world powers on curbing Iran's controversial nuclear program
resumed in Vienna on Wednesday, and the Iranian delegation will
join the negotiations on Thursday, U.S. and European Union
officials said.
U.S. negotiator Wendy Sherman and Helga Schmid, the EU's
political director, were part of the meetings on Wednesday in
the latest round of talks, which are in their final month before
a June 30 deadline for a deal with Iran.
Questions arose over whether a deal could be reached on time
after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry broke his leg a day
after talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif,
in Geneva over the weekend.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said on Wednesday
she was confident Kerry would be "part of these talks at the
end."
The sides met for six hours on Saturday trying to overcome
obstacles to a final nuclear agreement. Diplomats have said that
inspections of Iranian military sites by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. watchdog, and access to Iran's
nuclear scientists are two of the most contentious issues being
addressed in current talks.
Iran is pushing for all sanctions to be lifted once a deal
is done.
