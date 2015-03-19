LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 19 Six major powers
and Iran are unlikely to reach a framework agreement in the
coming days as the sides are too far apart on many issues due to
Tehran's failure to compromise, a European negotiator said on
Thursday.
"Contrary to what the Iranians are saying with regard to 90
percent of an accord being done, that's not true," a European
negotiator told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We are not close to an agreement," the negotiator said,
adding that the current round of talks in Switzerland may need
to continue beyond Friday. "We are pretty far away. There are a
lot of issues that still need to be resolved. The Iranians must
make substantial concessions."
(Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau)