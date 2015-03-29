LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 29 Iran and six
major powers were exploring possible compromises aimed at
breaking an impasse in nuclear negotiations on Sunday, though
officials cautioned that they still had no agreement and were
unable to move on several sticking points.
In a significant development in talks aimed at securing a
preliminary nuclear deal, several officials told Reuters Tehran
had indicated a willingness to accept fewer than 6,000 nuclear
centrifuges and sending most of its enriched uranium stockpiles
for storage in Russia.
Western powers, on the other hand, were considering the idea
of allowing Iran to conduct limited, closely monitored
enrichment-related work for medical purposes at an underground
facility called Fordow, the officials added on condition of
anonymity.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi)