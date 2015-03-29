LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 29 Iran and six major powers were exploring possible compromises aimed at breaking an impasse in nuclear negotiations on Sunday, though officials cautioned that they still had no agreement and were unable to move on several sticking points.

In a significant development in talks aimed at securing a preliminary nuclear deal, several officials told Reuters Tehran had indicated a willingness to accept fewer than 6,000 nuclear centrifuges and sending most of its enriched uranium stockpiles for storage in Russia.

Western powers, on the other hand, were considering the idea of allowing Iran to conduct limited, closely monitored enrichment-related work for medical purposes at an underground facility called Fordow, the officials added on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi)