VIENNA, July 13 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that nuclear negotiations between Tehran and six world powers will not finish on Monday, Iranian media said on Monday.

Asked if there would be a deal tonight, Zarif said, "No," ISNA reported.

Separately, an Iranian diplomat told Iran's students news agency ISNA that a ministerial meeting, which Iranian media earlier reported would take place at 1900 GMT, is unlikely to happen on Monday. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Arshad Mohammed)