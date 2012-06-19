* No breakthrough at talks on Iran's nuclear programme
By Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati
MOSCOW, June 19 World powers and Iran failed to
secure a breakthrough at talks on Tehran's nuclear programme on
Tuesday and set no date for more political negotiations, despite
the threat of a new Middle East conflict if diplomacy collapses.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said
after two days of talks in Moscow that significant differences
remained and the two sides had agreed only on a technical
follow-up meeting in Istanbul on July 3.
A deal had not been widely expected and although experts
said the sides were far apart, they welcomed the fact talks had
at least not broken down completely.
If talks do eventually collapse, financial markets could be
hit by fears of war and of higher oil prices because Israel has
threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites to prevent Tehran
getting the bomb.
Tehran denies any such aim and says its nuclear programme is
purely for non-military purposes.
"We set out our respective positions in what were detailed,
tough and frank exchanges," Ashton, who led a six-power
delegation at the talks, told reporters. "We have begun to
tackle critical issues. However, it remains clear that there are
significant gaps between the substance of the two positions."
She added: "The choice is Iran's. We expect Iran to decide
whether it is willing to make diplomacy work to focus on
concrete confidence-building steps, and to address the concerns
of the international community."
Iran's chief negotiator, Saeed Jalili, told a separate news
conference that he hoped a date would be agreed for new
political talks after the Istanbul meeting, which will address
unspecified technical details.
He said the talks were more serious than two other meetings
since April, but condemned U.N. resolutions that have pressed
Iran to suspend nuclear enrichment and Iranian officials at the
talks repeatedly denounced international sanctions on Tehran.
"Moving along the constructive path of negotiations and
cooperation can bring about a future success of talks," he said.
SANCTIONS PRESSURE
The six powers - the United States, China, Russia, Germany,
France and Britain - say Iran must do more to prove that its
programme, some of which was concealed from inspectors for
years, is truly peaceful and not intended to build weapons.
The so-called P5+1, grouping the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council plus Germany, want Tehran to stop
enriching uranium to levels that bring it close to acquiring
weapons-grade material.
They also want it to ship any stockpile out of the country,
close down an underground enrichment facility, Fordow, and
permit more intrusive United Nations inspections of its work.
Iran for its part wants relief from economic sanctions and
an acknowledgement that it has the right to enrich uranium.
"That the Moscow talks ended without a deal doesn't say much
about whether there will be one this summer. The Iranian
negotiators are extremely tough and, if they make concessions,
will only do so at the eleventh hour," said James Acton of the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.
But the failure to achieve progress towards a deal prompted
a swift call for new pressure on Iran by U.S. Republican Senator
Mark Kirk, who co-authored U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
"The House and Senate should immediately negotiate a final
Iran sanctions bill that can be sent to the President's desk in
July," Kirk said, calling for sanctions to be proposed targeting
Iran's energy and financial sectors, shipping and insurance.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius echoed the call,
saying Paris would continue to step up measures against Tehran.
"Sanctions will continue to be strengthened as long as Iran
refuses serious negotiations," Fabius said, adding that the six
powers negotiating with Tehran would evaluate their next steps
after technical meetings with Iran in July.
THIRD ROUND
A senior U.S. administration official said negotiations on a
political level - ones that could yield agreements - would be
held only if there were signs Iran was engaging properly in
discussions.
"We are not going to get trapped in a process that we think
is not a productive one, so we are taking it step by step. We
want to see Iran will make a choice to make concrete progress,"
the official said in the Russian capital.
The Moscow talks follow two rounds of negotiations since
diplomacy resumed in April after a 15-month hiatus during which
the West cranked up sanctions and Israel repeated its threat to
bomb Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy failed.
Rather than halt enrichment - a process that refines uranium
for use as fuel or, if done to a much higher level, nuclear bomb
material - Iran has increased its activities.
The P5+1 are wary of making concessions that would let
Tehran draw out the talks and gain the time needed to develop
nuclear weapons capability. Iran's negotiators want a deal that
they can sell at home as a triumph.
An EU embargo on Iranian oil takes full effect on July 1
and new U.S. financial sanctions some days before that. Iran's
crude oil exports have fallen by about 40 percent this year,
according to the International Energy Agency.
Increasing the pressure, Israel - widely believed to be the
only nuclear-armed country in the Middle East - has said time is
running out before Iran's nuclear facilities, some of which are
deep underground, become invulnerable to air strikes.
"This seems at times to resemble not negotiations but a
game of brinkmanship," said Alireza Nader, a senior
international policy analyst at Rand Corporation.
"The stakes are high so one would hope that mutual
suspicions and expectations will not lead to the collapse of
talks and possible military conflict. But at this point it is
hard to find much to be optimistic about."
Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American
Council, tweeted that no one should be surprised there had been
no breakthrough but added: "Very costly mistake for all sides."
