ANKARA, Sept 17 Iran's chief negotiator held
talks with Turkey's foreign minister on Monday about Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme and may meet EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton on Tuesday, a diplomatic source said.
Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili met Turkish Foreign
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara to brief him on last week's
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna, a
Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.
A diplomatic source said Jalili may travel to Istanbul to
meet Ashton on Tuesday. Ashton's office had no immediate
comment.
The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured
Iran last Thursday for defying international demands to curb
uranium enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet
about its suspected research into atomic bombs.