ANKARA, Sept 17 Iran's chief negotiator held talks with Turkey's foreign minister on Monday about Tehran's disputed nuclear programme and may meet EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday, a diplomatic source said.

Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili met Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara to brief him on last week's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.

A diplomatic source said Jalili may travel to Istanbul to meet Ashton on Tuesday. Ashton's office had no immediate comment.

The 35-nation board of the U.N. nuclear watchdog censured Iran last Thursday for defying international demands to curb uranium enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet about its suspected research into atomic bombs.