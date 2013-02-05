* Citing "arrogance," official signals mistrust of West
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Feb 5 Iran and world powers announced new
talks on Tehran's nuclear program on Feb. 26, but hopes of
progress after Tuesday's announcement were tempered when an
Iranian official said the West's goal in talking was to
undermine the Islamic republic.
First word of the meeting, to be held in Kazakhstan, came in
comments from Iran's Supreme National Security Council to state
news agency IRNA. Later, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said she hoped to make progress in allaying
concerns about a program Iran denies has a military purpose.
Both sides said the widely expected appointment to meet was
made on Tuesday by Iran's deputy nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri
and European Union counterpart Helga Schmid. However, there were
immediate signs from Iran, which holds a presidential election
in June, that powerful figures were skeptical of their worth.
Western powers say Iran may be close to having the capacity
to build a nuclear weapon, though Tehran insists it is seeking
only electricity. The United States and its allies, which have
imposed tough economic sanctions, are keen to show progress on
an overall agreement for curbing and monitoring Iran's nuclear
activities - not least because Israel, seeing itself especially
threatened, has warned it could mount a pre-emptive attack.
"I hope that Iran is coming to these talks with a real sense
of 'we want to make progress.' In every round I start from this
principle, that the purpose of the meeting is to engage and I
hope we will see that this time," Ashton told reporters in
Brussels.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland told reporters: "Our view is it's time for Iran to
discuss substance." She declined provide details of what
proposals the major powers will bring to the talks.
"What we want, though, is ... to see Iran take advantage of
this opportunity and allay the international community's
concerns (about its nuclear program)," she said.
WESTERN "ARROGANCE"
But comments by Abdollah Haj-Sadeghi, a representative of
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran's elite Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), indicated continued
differences of opinion in Tehran; those may limit the prospect
of narrowing the dispute with the West at the talks in Almaty,
the first of their kind since negotiators met in Moscow in June.
"They will never want real dialogue and negotiations,"
Haj-Sadeghi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency,
addressing religious students in the theological centre of Qom.
"Their goal is to inhibit the Islamic revolution. If they
can't eliminate the Islamic revolution, they want to weaken and
inhibit this revolution," he said. "A revolution with a
religious nature cannot reconcile itself with arrogance."
Iranian officials often use "arrogant" to denote Western
nations. It was not immediately clear whether he was referring
to the continuing process of negotiation with the six world
powers, known as the P5+1, or to the prospect of direct
negotiations with the United States, Iran's main adversary.
Haj-Sadeghi's remarks contrasted with those of Iranian
Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi, who said in Berlin on Monday
that he was "optimistic" regarding what he saw as a new approach
from the United States regarding Iran.
Shashank Joshi, a senior fellow and Middle East specialist
at the Royal United Services Institute, said the mixed messages
reflected Iran's "fragmented" political system, in which power
is divided between elected and unelected bodies.
"Haj-Sadeghi's comments are consistent with a widely held
Iranian view: That sanctions are less about the nuclear issue
and more about regime change," Joshi said.
"He may therefore have been repeating a standard line rather
than responding to Salehi."
Many Iranian leaders may be wary of entering talks which
quickly collapse, Joshi said.
"Some of this rhetoric is therefore a way of managing
expectations, and pushing responsibility for failure back on to
the West," he said.
