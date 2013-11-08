Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
GENEVA Nov 8 Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton resumed "intense" nuclear talks late on Friday after a break, an EU spokesman said.
The spokesman, Michael Mann, gave no details about the discussions in his Twitter message.
Zarif, Kerry and Ashton began their trilateral meeting earlier on Friday following Kerry's arrival in Geneva to try to narrow differences in talks aimed at reaching a deal to end a decade-old standoff over Tehran's nuclear programme. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)