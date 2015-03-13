(Adds quotes and context)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 13 Even if Iran and six powers
can reach a framework nuclear deal by the end of this month,
further serious negotiations would be needed to achieve a full
agreement by June 30, a senior European diplomat said on Friday.
Iran and the six powers resume talks in Lausanne,
Switzerland, next week, in search of an agreement to curb Iran's
most sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10 years in
exchange for a gradual end to sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
The six powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia
and the United States -- aim to complete the framework of a
final nuclear deal by the end of March and reach a full
agreement by June 30.
The senior European diplomat, speaking to journalists on
condition of anonymity, said it was hard to tell if next week's
talks would produce a breakthrough on a framework deal.
"We've really made progress, particularly in the last weeks,
but there are still some very difficult issues ... Frankly, I
can't tell," the diplomat said.
A political agreement would be a "key understanding on where
we are on the major issues -- the scope of enrichment, for
example."
Asked if further serious negotiations would be needed beyond
March 31, if a political framework agreement was reached by
then, the diplomat said: "Yes, yes, absolutely."
"I still don't know if they (Iran) can take the final steps,
frankly," the diplomat added.
The diplomat said the participation of Iran's nuclear chief
Ali Akbar Salehi in some of the recent discussions had been very
helpful.
The West suspects Iran of seeking the capability to build a
nuclear bomb, something Tehran denies.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said last week that
commitments offered by Iran did not go far enough.
"As far as the volume, checks and duration of the envisaged
commitments are concerned, the situation is still insufficient,
so there is more work to be done," he said.
Forty-seven Republican U.S. senators warned Iran's leaders
on Monday that any nuclear deal with President Barack Obama
could last only as long as he remains in office.
That drew criticism from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, who, according to news agency Mehr, said he was
worried because the United States was known for "backstabbing".
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will
host talks in Brussels on Monday with the foreign ministers of
Iran, Germany, France and Britain to discuss specific European
concerns in the nuclear negotiations.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)