VIENNA, April 23 U.S. Under Secretary Wendy
Sherman and Tehran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met
in Vienna on Thursday in the latest push to secure a final
nuclear deal by a June 30 deadline, Iranian media said.
The latest round of nuclear diplomacy, being held in a
luxury hotel in Austria's capital, kicked off with a bilateral
meeting between Iran and the European Union on Wednesday.
Catherine Ray, spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini, said on Twitter that senior foreign
policy officials from Iran, six world powers including Britain,
China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States and the EU
will meet on Friday.
Western diplomats in New York said U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
were expected to meet next week on the sidelines of the
five-year review conference on the nuclear Non-Proliferation
Treaty.
One diplomat said the bilateral meeting at U.N. headquarters
would focus on making progress towards a final nuclear agreement
between Tehran and six world powers, though other issues could
arise.
U.N. officials said Kerry and Zarif are expected to address
the conference on Monday, the opening day of the month-long
session. So far, the diplomats said, there are no plans for a
full meeting of Iran and the six powers in New York during the
April 27 to May 22 conference, though that could change.
Iran's nuclear negotiator Hamid Baidinejad told Iranian
state television that "drafting the final deal has started,"
declining to give further details. Months ago both sides
announced that a final draft had been started.
Iran and the other countries in the talks reached a
tentative deal on April 2 and now aim to
finalise the details by a self-imposed end of June deadline.
Under the framework agreement, Iran agreed to slash the
number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it operates and to
allow more intrusive inspections by the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for sanctions relief.
Diplomats need to iron out details about the timing of
sanctions relief, the future of Iran's atomic research and
development programme, the exact nature of the IAEA's monitoring
regime and what kind of uranium stockpile Tehran will be allowed
to keep under any final deal.
The timing of sanctions relief was top of the agenda at
Wednesday's talks.
Iran has said economic sanctions must be lifted as soon as
any final deal is signed, while the United States wants a
gradual lifting of restrictions.
