DUBAI, April 11 Iran will put forward new
proposals during talks with world powers on Saturday that are
aimed at reaching an agreement over its nuclear programme,
Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.
"The Islamic Republic will offer 'new initiatives' during
the upcoming talks with the five permanent members of the UN
Security Council plus Germany (P5+1)," a report stated on the
English-language news network, Press TV.
No further details were immediately available.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)