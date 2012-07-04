* Expert talks with Iran set to continue
* Deep differences remain over nature of Iran's atom work
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, July 4 World powers and Iran agreed at
a low-level meeting in Istanbul to continue technical talks over
Tehran's nuclear programme, European Union officials said on
Wednesday, in hopes of salvaging diplomacy meant to resolve the
decade-old dispute.
After three rounds of political negotiations failed to
secure a breakthrough earlier this year, the six powers and Iran
went into technical discussions aimed at clarifying aspects of
Tehran's nuclear energy work.
Such technical talks, which began with a round in Istanbul
on Tuesday, are intended to prepare ground for an eventual
meeting of political negotiators who could, in time, reach an
agreement.
A spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton,
who leads diplomatic efforts on behalf of the six - the United
States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - said senior
EU and Iranian negotiators would hold follow-up talks.
"In Istanbul... experts explored positions on a number of
technical subjects," Michael Mann said in a statement. No date
was yet set for the next round.
Tensions between the West and Iran have increased since
high-level negotiations foundered in Moscow in June, with Tehran
saying it had successfully tested medium-range missiles capable
of hitting Israel as a response to threats of attack.
At the Moscow meeting, Iran refused to stop enriching
uranium to levels close to weapons-grade and to ship any
stockpile out of the country, unless Western governments ease
punitive economic sanctions and acknowledge its right to enrich
uranium under international law.
Iran rejects Western suspicions that its nuclear work has a
military dimension, insisting it is for electricity generation
and medical needs.
SANCTIONS INTENSIFY
Extended economic sanctions went into effect this week, with
the European Union imposing an embargo on Iranian crude oil on
July 1 and Washington introducing other measures.
During the Istanbul technical talks, which ran into
Wednesday morning after more than 12 hours, negotiators
discussed issues such as Iran's formerly clandestine Fordow
facility, where high-grade enrichment is taking place.
The six powers want the bunkered, underground facility
closed, but there are disagreements with the Iranian side on how
this could done or what exactly is going on in Fordow.
One Western diplomat said the two sides made some progress
in bridging differences over various issues, but that no
political talks were scheduled yet.
"The meeting was intended to get more clarity about each
other's positions. I think that worked well," the diplomat said.
"In the late hours, a real discussion in a form of questions
and answers developed. Our task was not to bring positions any
closer, but to better understand it."
Experts say the technical talks underline the eagerness on
both sides to keep the diplomatic engagement going and reduce
the risk of the stand-off boiling over into a regional war.
"It doesn't really indicate that a deal is particularly
close at all," said Middle East analyst David Hartwell of IHS
Jane's. "But at the same time maybe both sides have concluded
that, at least for the foreseeable future, it is better to keep
talking than to sever contact altogether."
Israel, widely thought to be the only country in the Middle
East with a nuclear weapons capacity, says it could strike Iran
if diplomacy fails to secure a halt to its nuclear work.
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)