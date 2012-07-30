VIENNA, July 30 Iran expects to hold more talks
with world powers on its nuclear programme following an
inconclusive round of negotiations in Istanbul earlier this
month, its foreign minister said in a newspaper interview
published on Monday.
The failure of the talks to secure a breakthrough over
Tehran's uranium enrichment, which the West fears is aimed at
developing nuclear weapons, has raised international concerns
that Israel may carry out a military strike.
"I can't say it with certainty but if everything proceeds
normally then there should be further negotiations," Iranian
foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi told Austria's Der Standard.
"A breakdown (in talks) is in nobody's interests. The gaps
can only be closed through talking."
Salehi said, however, that Iran's right to uranium
enrichment had to be recognised from the outset. "It's a matter
of principle," he said.
Tehran denies it is attempting to develop atomic weapons,
saying its nuclear programme is for civilian energy purposes.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said earlier this
month that Iran's proposals made in talks with the so-called
P5+1 group of the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain
and Germany were "non-starters".
Israel is widely thought to be the only country in the
Middle East with nuclear weapons capability and, citing threats
made by Iran's leaders to destroy it, has made it clear it would
attack the Islamic state if diplomacy failed.
Salehi said Iran did not want to shut down the Strait of
Hormuz, a key waterway at the neck of the Gulf through which 40
percent of the world's seaborne oil exports pass.
"The Persian Gulf is a lifeline for Iran and for the region
and for the international community. We are rational. We do not
want to cut off this lifeline and cause suffering," he said.
"But if we are forced, then Iran must do everything to
defend its sovereignty and its national interests."
Military analysts have cast doubt on Iran's willingness to
block the slender waterway, given the massive U.S.-led
retaliation it would likely incur.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Pravin Char)