METALS-Copper hits two-month low as Fed hike talk hurts metals
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
DUBAI Jan 16 Iran and world powers will meet on Jan. 28 and 29 for further negotiations over Iran's disputed nuclear programme, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.
A location for the talks has not yet been decided, ISNA said. The agency did not give a source for its information and said the date could change depending on which location was agreed. It cited Istanbul and Geneva and "some other cities" as possible locations.
A Vienna-based diplomat said: "That's what we've heard too, Jan. 28/29 timeframe, still working on the venue."
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
* Fund could grow further over time - CIBC CEO (Adds comments from CIBC CEO)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates next week, dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Those expectations have steadily continued in recent weeks following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures and comments by key Fed policymakers. All of the more than 100 economist polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to tighten next week, with two more hikes lik