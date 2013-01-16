DUBAI Jan 16 Iran and world powers will meet on Jan. 28 and 29 for further negotiations over Iran's disputed nuclear programme, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

A location for the talks has not yet been decided, ISNA said. The agency did not give a source for its information and said the date could change depending on which location was agreed. It cited Istanbul and Geneva and "some other cities" as possible locations.

A Vienna-based diplomat said: "That's what we've heard too, Jan. 28/29 timeframe, still working on the venue."