DUBAI Jan 16 Senior U.N. nuclear watchdog officials will continue talks in Tehran on Thursday hoping to reach an agreement on access to pursue their probe into suspected military dimensions to the Iranian nuclear programme, Iranian media reported.

The deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Herman Nackaerts, and Iran's IAEA envoy Ali Asghar Soltanieh began their latest discussions on Wednesday morning, the Iranian Students' News agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Vienna-based IAEA. The agency has been trying for a year to negotiate a so-called structured approach with Tehran that would give it access to officials, documents and sites.