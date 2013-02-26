* Second and final day of nuclear talks
* Powers hope for response to sanctions offer
By Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl
ALMATY, Feb 27 World powers hope Iran will
respond positively on Wednesday to their new offer to lift some
sanctions if Tehran scales back nuclear activity the West fears
could be used to build bombs.
The United States, France, Germany, Britain, China and
Russia presented the offer when their first meeting with Iran in
eight months began in Almaty on Tuesday and the Islamic state
was considering it, the powers' spokesman said.
Western officials described the first day of talks as
"useful". One said Iran discussed specific aspects of the
powers' ideas in bilateral talks with three of them - Russia,
Germany and Britain - but gave no indication how Tehran viewed
them.
Iranian state television described the atmosphere in the
discussions as "very serious".
The outcome of the two-day meeting in the Kazakh city will
be closely watched in Israel, which has strongly hinted that it
could attack Iran's nuclear sites if diplomacy and sanctions
fail to stop the uranium enrichment programme.
Iran says Israel's assumed nuclear arsenal is the main
threat to peace and denies Western allegations it is seeking to
develop the capability to make atomic bombs. It says it is only
aiming to produce nuclear energy so that it can export more oil.
In their latest attempt to break years of deadlock in the
dispute, the powers are offering Iran a relaxation of some of
the sanctions that are taking a heavy toll on its economy.
"Hopefully the Iranians will be able to reflect overnight
and will come back and view our proposal positively," the
spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, who represents the powers in the talks, said.
"The ball is in their court," Michael Mann added after the
first day of discussions on Tuesday.
He did not give details of the offer, but other Western
officials have confirmed it includes some limited sanctions
easing if Iran closes a underground site where it carries out
its most controversial uranium enrichment work.
Diplomats and analysts see scant chances of a conclusive
deal with Iran before a June presidential election, with the
political elite preoccupied with domestic issues.
Wednesday's talks are due to start at around 11 a.m. (0500
GMT).
IRANIAN COUNTERPROPOSAL
Iran would put forward its own proposal "of the same weight"
as that of the other side, a source close to the Iranian
negotiating team said on Tuesday, but Western officials said it
had not done so during the first day of negotiations.
Iran, whose chief negotiator Saeed Jalili is close to
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is a veteran of Iran's
1980s war against Iraq and the Western powers that backed it,
has shown no sign of willingness to scale back its nuclear work.
It argues that has a sovereign right to carry out nuclear
enrichment for peaceful energy purposes, and in particular
refuses to close its underground Fordow enrichment plant, a
condition the powers have set for any sanctions relief.
Tightening Western sanctions on Iran over the last 14 months
are hurting Iran's economy and slashing oil revenue. Its
currency has more than halved in value, which in turn has pushed
up inflation.
But analysts say the sanctions are not close to having the
crippling effect envisaged by Washington and - so far at least -
they have not prompted a change in Iran's nuclear course.
Western officials said the powers' offer would include an
easing of restrictions on trade in gold and other precious
metals if Tehran closes Fordow.
The facility is used for enriching uranium to 20 percent
fissile purity, a short technical step from weapons grade.
Western officials acknowledge an easing of U.S. and EU
sanctions on trade in gold represents a relatively modest step.
But gold could be used as part of barter transactions that might
allow Iran to circumvent financial sanctions.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman last week dismissed the
reported incentive as insufficient and a senior Iranian lawmaker
has ruled out closing Fordow, close to the holy city of Qom.
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati in Almaty and Zahra
Hosseinian in Zurich; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)