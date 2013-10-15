GENEVA Oct 15 Six world powers and Iran started
their first negotiations in six months on Tuesday, seen by many
diplomats as a rare chance to begin resolving a decade-long
dispute over Tehran's nuclear intentions.
The six nations - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - will pressure Iran over the two-day
meeting in Geneva to agree to scale back its nuclear programme
in return for relief from economic sanctions.
"The talks have started," said one western diplomat.
During years of on-and-off diplomacy Iran has refused to do
that, rejecting western suspicions that it seeks to achieve the
ability to make weapons. But the election of moderate President
Hassan Rouhani in June has raised hopes in the West that a deal
could be possible, in part because of the crippling effect of
sanctions on the Iranian economy.