GENEVA Oct 16 Iran and six world powers began a second day of talks on Wednesday aimed at ending a decade-old standoff over Tehran's disputed nuclear activities, diplomats said.

The negotiations between senior officials from the Islamic state and the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain got under way around 12:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) at U.N. headquarters in Geneva. The session had been delayed by a series of bilateral meetings between delegations, diplomats said.

The powers were expected to press Iran for details of its proposal outlined on Tuesday. Western diplomats stressed they wanted Tehran to back up newly conciliatory language with concrete actions by agreeing to scale back its enrichment of uranium and take verifiable steps to show it is not covertly trying to develop the means to produce nuclear bombs.