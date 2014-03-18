Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
VIENNA, March 18 Iran and six world powers started a round of talks in Vienna on Tuesday, hoping to make progress in their years-old dispute over Tehran's nuclear intentions despite a crisis over Crimea that has fuelled tensions among the powers.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - want Iran to curtail its nuclear programme to the point when they would feel secure it could not yield bombs.
Tehran, a major oil producer which says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, wants the West to lift economic sanctions, particularly against its oil and banking sectors.
The sides hope to have a deal done by the middle of July but diplomats are wary that a conflict between the West and Russia over Moscow's takeover of the Ukrainian region of Crimea could complicate the talks. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.