* Iranian president upbeat as talks with U.S. begin
* Wider talks with six world powers set for Wednesday
* Landmark deal still within reach, think tank says
GENEVA/DUBAI, Dec 15 President Hassan Rouhani
said on Monday that he would try to clinch a nuclear deal with
world powers despite opposition from some quarters in Iran.
Rouhani was speaking as Iran resumed talks with the United
States in Geneva on its nuclear programme. An eventual deal
would remove sanctions imposed on Tehran
But his government must sell any agreement to hardliners in
the Islamic Republic who are wary of any rapprochement with the
West.
"Some people may not like to see the sanctions lifted. Their
numbers are few, and they want to muddy the water," Rouhani,
widely seen as a pragmatist, told a gathering of officials at a
Central Bank seminar in Tehran.
He appeared to refer to hardliners including senior
commanders of the elite Revolutionary Guards.
"The overwhelming majority of our nation - intellectuals,
academics, theologians, the greats, and the leadership - are in
favour of getting the sanctions removed," Rouhani said.
U.S. and Iranian negotiators began a two-day meeting in
Geneva before wider talks between Iran and six global powers in
the same city on Wednesday on how to end the 12-year dispute
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China
and Russia failed last month to meet a self-imposed deadline to
resolve the standoff, extending the talks for seven more months.
They aim to reach an agreement on the substance of a final
accord by late March as more time would likely be needed to
reach a consensus on the technical details.
Wendy Sherman, acting U.S. deputy secretary of state, and
Abbas Araqchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, led their
delegations in Monday's talks.
Iran's official IRNA quoted an unnamed member of Tehran's
delegation as saying uranium enrichment and how to remove
sanctions were sticking points.
"Some differences have been bridged, some others haven't.
There is need for more diplomacy and consultations," he said.
Iran's reluctance to scale back its capacity to enrich
uranium - which can have both civilian and military uses - has
drawn international sanctions that have severely hurt its
economy.
Tehran denies Western allegations it has been seeking to
develop the capability to assemble nuclear weapons.
In a new report, the International Crisis Group think-tank
said an agreement was within reach if both sides showed more
flexibility on enrichment capacity and sanctions relief.
But it warned that differences "remain sharp and overcoming
them will grow more difficult with time, as the voices of
sceptics get louder," referring to hardliners on both sides.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali in Dubai, Stephanie Nebehay in
Geneva and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; Editing by Angus MacSwan)