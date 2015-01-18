* Progress deemed minimal, but fresh round planned next
month
* Araqchi - "still trying to bridge the gap between two
sides"
* Talks culminate week of diplomacy on Iran's nuclear
programme
* Obama administration tries to stave off new U.S. sanctions
(Adds fresh quotes throughout after talks end)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Marina Depetris
GENEVA, Jan 18 Iran and major powers will meet
again next month to try to narrow differences over Tehran's
nuclear programme after making limited progress on Sunday, as
Washington lobbied to stave off fresh sanctions, diplomats said.
All sides agreed to step up efforts to reach a political
understanding by the end of March with a view to clinching a
full-blown deal by their self-imposed deadline of June 30.
"The mood was very good, but I don't think we made a lot of
progress," France's negotiator Nicolas de la Riviere told
reporters as he left the European Union mission in Geneva.
Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said that
discussions had been "good" and "extensive".
"We reviewed all subjects on the table and we had very
serious and business-like negotiations," he told reporters.
"We are still trying to bridge the gap between the two sides."
The negotiations, held at the level of political directors,
capped five days of diplomacy in Geneva and Paris, including
lengthy meetings between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
"Substantive progress is limited, experts will continue
tomorrow (Monday) morning. It is fair to say that everybody is
committed to stepping up efforts," a diplomat told Reuters.
EU political director Helga Schmid chaired the talks among
officials from Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and
the United States. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Wendy
Sherman declined comment.
U.S. President Barack Obama warned lawmakers on Friday not
to trigger new sanctions against Iran over its nuclear
programme, saying such a move would upset diplomatic talks and
increase the likelihood of a military conflict with Tehran.
"Time is running short," China's envoy Wang Qun told
reporters. All parties must "adopt a pragmatic and a flexible
approach" and reach "resolute political decisions," he said.
Negotiators failed in November to meet a self-imposed
deadline for clinching an elusive agreement seen as crucial to
reducing the risk of a wider Middle East war.
Under a late-2013 accord with the six powers, Iran halted
its most sensitive nuclear activity and took other steps in
exchange for some easing of economic sanctions.
It was negotiated to buy time for talks on the final
settlement of a dispute over Iran's nuclear programme that is
more than decade old. Tehran says it is peaceful but the West
fears may be aimed at developing a capability to produce nuclear
weapons.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Marina Depetris; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)